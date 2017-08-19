Lehnert out to prove she’s more than just a head turner

KUALA LUMPUR – Fil-German Katharina Lehnert blew into town Friday, slimmer and full of confidence three days before the start of the tennis competition in the 29th Southeast Asian Games here.

Clad in an off-shoulder gray shirt and printed leggings, the 24-year-old player sat quietly in one corner of the Philippine secretariat while waiting for her room assignment.



Lehnert, who is based in Braunschweig, Germany, appeared weary from a long 12-hour trip from Amsterdam where she had a five-hour layover.

“I think I’m a better and more matured player this year,” said Lenhert who won a silver and bronze in Singapore two years ago.

Lehnert caught the attention of everyone, not only with her looks, but the power she wielded on both hands.

But Lehnert, whose mother is a Filipino, said she has added finesse in her play, making her more versatile and hard to read.

Lehnert has kept busy taking part in tournaments while attending to her work as a licensed personal trainer.

“I have currently eight students, all Germans,” Lehnert winked.

She first played at the age of seven and collected two International Tennis Federation (ITF) singles and two ITF doubles.

Her best finish in singles last year was runner-up in Hua Hin, Thailand, losing, 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, to Li Xiyuan of China.

In doubles, Lenhert teamed up with Pia Konig of Austria to finish runner-up in Almaty, Kazahkstan last February.

Lehnert believes she and Dennise Dy have a big chance of improving on their silver medal finish in 2015 in Singapore.

Dy was set to arrive late Friday.

Khim Iglupas and Anna Clarice Partrimonio complete the women’s squad.

The men’s team, on the other hand, is composed of Francis Casey Alcantara, Ruben Gonzales Jr., AJ Lim and Jeson Patrombon.

