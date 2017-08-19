Read, Sip, and Dine at Books & Borders Cafe

Though we call Metro Manila home, there are times when we just want to have a place take a break from it all, to be free from having to deal with the noise and the traffic, a space where we can just chill and unwind. The good news is you don’t have to venture outside the city for such a place, because Books & Borders Café offers this and so much more.



Established by Kristine Simisim, the young entrepreneur behind Chef’s Noodle Philippines, Books & Borders first opened its doors in Tomas Morato, Quezon City back in June 2015. Since then, it has expanded to four branches located across Metro Manila and Their newest branch, located in Manhattan Parkview, Araneta Center, Cubao opened in August 2017.

With the vision to awaken the public’s love for reading, this café provides book and coffee lovers a peaceful space, where they can be free curl up with a good book while cradling a delicious cup of coffee and enjoying good food. The unique café brings together the cozy ambiance of your favorite coffee shop and the charming feel of a library all in one instagram-worthy space.

You can take your pick from their impressive book collection, which includes young adult bestsellers, thrillers, romance novels, children’s books and so many more. Book & Borders is more than just a coffee shop, it’s a welcoming haven for those who want to relax, escape, or have meaningful conversation.

To make spending the day here even more enjoyable, Books & Borders also offers a sumptuous menu, which includes gastronomic treats that offers all the goodness of home cooking, like gourmet Tuyo pasta and Adobo flakes. Books & Borders cafe will surely be a one of your new favorite hangout with friends and family!

