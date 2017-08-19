‘Salvage’: Horror of horrors

By: Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: “Creativity is allowing yourself to make mistakes. Art is knowing which ones to keep.” – Scott Adams

JC, JESSY WELCOME INDIES: Happy to note that many of today’s young actors open their doors to experimental films that allow them opportunities to grow furthermore.



These opportunities are often available to them through independently-produced films. JC de Vera and Jessy Mendiola are but two of today’s breed of young actors who make themselves available to indie filmmakers out to make a social statement or create an entirely new experience for our audiences.

JC and Jessy, formerly a loveteam in a recent teleserye, reunite in “Salvage,” a thrilling story of a news team in search of clues in a forested area. The film follows a series of killings in a remote and haunted province. The killings were initially believed to be caused by supernatural attacks.

The Sherad Anthony Sanchez film produced by Salida Productions was cited for Best Film Editing in last year’s Young Critics Circle.

FOLLOWING PISTA: “Salvage,” a horror film, joins 11 other notable entries chosen by the FDCP as featured films in now-showing Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino in time for the country’s Buwan ng Wika celebration. The films will be shown in more than 700 theaters nationwide from August 16 to 22.

Skilty Labastilla wrote in Young Critics Circle Film Desk: “‘Salvage’ does not rely on plot to sustain viewers’ interest, rather, it engages by evoking a sense of mystery and increasing dread. The last 20 breathtaking minutes, in particular, offer a masterclass in shoestring suspense filmmaking by ingenious use of camera angles and lighting, sound and film editing, and no-holds-barred acting.”

ALEMPOY IN TELESERYE: Alessandra de Rossi and Empoy Marquez, stars of recent blockbuster “Kita Kita,” have been cast as co-actors to Piolo Pascual in a new ABS-CBN teleserye. The forthcoming series also stars Arci Muñoz and JC de Vera.

ALDEN IN MARTIAL LAW SPECIAL: Alden Richards stars in GMA’s Martial Law special.

The young actor is set to portray Palanca awardee Bonifacio “Boni” Ilagan in a special produced by GMA News and Public Affairs.

The special, which commemorates the 45th anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law in September, will follow the journey of Boni as he recalls his days as an idealistic youth and his eventual capture and torture under the hands of the Philippine Constabulary.

His recollections will be put to life in a short film written by Boni himself where Alden will play the young Boni. The short film will be directed by Adolf Alix, Jr.

The TV special will air soon on GMA-7.

