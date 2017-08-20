Achievers in their old age

OLD AGE – Some issues back, Highspeed wrote “In praise of senior actors” – in their 80s and 90s. Read in Manila Bulletin Nelly Favis Villafuerte’s Gentle Breeze headlined “Peculiar blessedness about old age,” enumerating achievers in their old age.

Highspeed names some of them. Thanks Ms. Villafuerte.



•

LITERATURE – Let’s start with those in the field of literature.

John Milton wrote “Paradise Regained” when he was 63.

Miguel Cervantes wrote “Don Quixote” when he was 70.

Alfred Tennyson published “Crossing the Bar” at 83.

George Bernard Shaw was 94 when one of his plays was published.

•

GOVERNMENT – Golda Meir was 71 when she became prime minister of Israel.

Winston Churchill launched his protest against Hitler as prime minister at 65.

Bismark, in his mid-70s, oversaw the affairs of Germany.

•

PAINTING – Michelangelo was in his late-80s when he painted some of his masterpieces.

Titian painted his great works, “The Battle of Lepanto” at 95 and “The Last Supper” at 99.

•

MUSIC – Verdi composed “Othello” at 73, “Falstaff” in his 70s; and “Te Deum” at 85.

Arturo Toscanini conducted an orchestra at 87.

Highspeed quotes Ms. Villafuerte. “We should age gracefully and graciously. Getting old is a privilege that is not enjoyed by everybody.”

Amen to that.

•

