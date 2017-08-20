Bonnie Tyler to sing ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ during actual eclipse

TURN around!

Bonnie Tyler will sing her classic hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” once again during the actual total solar eclipse tomorrow, August 21.

Tyler will belt out her 1983 mega-hit song in style as she performs on board the Oasis of the Seas for the week-long cruise which will depart from Orlando, Florida en route to the Caribbean on Aug, 20, according to Time Magazine.



Now 66, Tyler will be backed up by the band American dance-rock band DNCE who is best-known for the 2015 hit song “Cake By The Ocean.”

Tyler said that she and DNCE will rehearse the song one day before the solar eclipse of the sun will take place.

“The eclipse of the sun lasts 2 minutes and 40 seconds, I’m told. Unlike my song. It had to be chopped about, because it was so long. I never thought it would be played on the radio, in the beginning,” said Welsh singer.

TIME said that total solar eclipse occur when the moon passes directly the earth and the sun blocking solar light.

“They are exceedingly rare. The last one to touch the US was in 1979. On average they happen where you live once in every 375 years.”

Written by Jim Steinman, the song launched the career of Tyler, although she became an instant star with the song “It’s A Heartache” in 1978.

The song became a classic around the world and one of the favorite songs in karaoke bars.

The last time Tyler sang the monster ballad live on television was on February 28, 1984 when she performed at the 26th Annual Grammy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

Tyler then was nominated for Best Female Vocalist, along with Sheena Easton, Donna Summer, and Linda Ronstadt. They lost to Irene Cara for “Flashdance: What A Feeling.”

When it was announced that Tyler will sing the song once again, netizens took to YouTube and watched her music video.

So far, the music video for “Total Eclipse of the Heart” has been viewed more than 303,000,000 and counting.

The song reached No. 1 in the US, UK, Australia, France, Ireland, and Norway at the time it was released.

