Daniel Padilla, JC de Vera apologize for basketball scuffle

KAPAMILYA stars Daniel Padilla and JC de Vera have apologized to each other following an alleged scuffle during the All-Star Magic Basketball Game held at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City last Sunday.



“Nag-sorry din ako kasi uminit din ako. Kasi ganun nga basketball, physical, emotional and syempte gusto nyo lahat manalo. Hindi mawawala ‘yung competitiveness ng lahat,” said Padilla during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

“OK lang, enjoy naman kaming lahat,” said Padilla.

De Vera said that he never thought his playmates would be very emotional during the game.

“First time kong maglaro. Hindi ko ine-expect na ganun pala sila ka-intense. Pati ako nadala sa emotions nila,” said De Vera.

“Yung kay DJ nagsorry ako. ‘Sorry Bro, tumaas ‘yung emosyon ko.’ Sabi nya ‘hindi OK lang yan. Basketball lang yan.’ Tapos after ng game nagsorry din naman ako sa kanya.

“Sabi ko ‘pansensya na hindi ko alam na ganito kayo ka-intense. It was a fun game. OK lang,” said De Vera.

ABS CBN reported that one point in the game, Padilla accidentally stumbled when he and De Vera were both trying to keep possession of the ball.

De Vera’s team led by actor Gerald Anderson won the basketball match over Padilla’s team with a score of 93-90.

