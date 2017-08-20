LPC anniversary derby set

Las Piñas Coliseum’s 28th Anniversary 6-Stag Derby, a P2 million stagfest, starts on Wednesday.

This early a total of 200 entries are expected in the event to be hosted by Mayor Nene Aguilar and supported by Warhawk Gamefowl Feeds and PAGCOR.



The 3-stag elims unfold on Aug. 23, 30, Sept. 6 and 13 while the championship round (3-stag ) comes next on Sept. 27.

Entries, according to coliseum manager Alex Tobias, must be submitted on or before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The event will have a guaranteed prize of P2 million for an entry fee of P12,000 and minimum bet of P7,700.

For inquiries: 873-1040, 0929 -1800960 (Grace 1), 0939 -1376455 (Grace 2) and 0915 -3582076 (Julius).

