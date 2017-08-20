PAGASA monitoring LPA east of Cagayan

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a new low-pressure area that may intensify into a tropical depression within 24 to 36 hours.



Before Saturday noon, the LPA was over the Pacific Ocean or 1,255 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan.

So far, the LPA has no direct effect over any part of the country, PAGASA weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said.

The LPA has a high chance of intensifying into a tropical depression. Once it develops into one, it will be given a local name of “Isang,” the first tropical cyclone to enter the country’s area of responsibility this month and ninth this year.

Although the weather system is not expected to make landfall, Aurelio said its outer cloud band may bring rains over the extreme portion of Northern Luzon by tomorrow or Tuesday.

Likewise, it could enhance the southwest monsoon or “habagat” that will trigger monsoon rains over the western section of Luzon as early last night, he added.

Today, cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and possible occasional heavy rains, gusty winds, and lightning due to thunderstorm will be experienced over Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan, Albay, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Masbate, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and the Visayas.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy skies, except for isolated light to occasional heavy rains, gusty winds, and lightning, will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

Related

comments