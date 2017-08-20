PBA: GlobalPort faces Kia; ROS tackles KaTropa

Games Today (Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4:30 p.m. – GlobalPort vs Kia

6:45 p.m. – Rain or Shine vs TNT KaTropa

GlobalPort faces Kia today in the PBA Governors’ Cup or three weeks since GlobalPort coach Franz Pumaren and prized guard Stanley Pringle figured in a shouting match.

Whether the two have already patched up their differences as told by GlobalPort management will be known when the Batang Pier collide with the Picanto at 4:30 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



“Everything is ok. Now we are looking forward to winning our game,” said GlobalPort alternate governor to the PBA board and AirAsia executive Erick Arejola yesterday when contacted by Bulletin-Tempo.

Clashing at 6:45 p.m. are Rain or Shine and TNT KaTropa with the former out to improve their 1-2 mark.

GlobalPort dropped its previous game to Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, 124-108, last July 30 – a game marred by an incident when Pumaren and Pringle got involved in a heated exchange of words.

In a YouTube post by TV broadcaster Sports 5, Pumaren pointed to Pringle his lack of defensive effort guarding his man.

Disappointed, Pringle responded by shouting and throwing a towel in front of his coach.

Pringle then slapped hard the whiteboard on a ball-boy’s hand before he was pacified by teammates Dylan Ababou, Ryan Araña and Rico Maierhofer, and later by Bonnie Tan, Arejola and import Murphy Holloway.

Pumaren, a champion coach at De La Salle in the UAAP, was heard shouting at Pringle, “You don’t talk to me like that! You don’t talk to me like that!” and added, “You didn’t hassle on defense!”

After that game with the Kings, Pumaren acknowledged that things like that happen, particularly when the coach and the player are at the heat of the moment and both just want to compete.

