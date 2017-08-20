Pinoy bowlers out to relive winning tradition

Filipino keglers, under new coach in the legendary Paeng Nepomuceno, swing into action in the 29th SEA Games bowling tournament on Sunday.

Hoping to revive the country’s bowling program, the newly-formed Philippine Bowling Federation had tapped the services of the four-time World Cup champion to lead its campaign.



Nepomuceno gets to see the fruits of his labors when the Filipino campaigners compete in the men’s and women’s singles tournament at the modern Sunway Mega Lanes inside the plush Sunway Pyramid Mall – a 30-minute drive from downtown Kuala Lumpur.

Opening their bid are veteran and former Asian bowling champion Liza del Rosario, Krizziah Lyn Tabora, Dyan Arcel Coronacion, Lara Posadas and Marie Alexis Sy in the women’s singles starting at 9 am.

The men’s singles kicks off at 2:30 pm with John Paule Macatula, Jo-Mar Roland Jumapao, Kevin Oliver Cu and Mervin Tan going up against the region’s best in their quest for gold.

