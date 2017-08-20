Tainted shake downs 160 students

By: Alexandria Dennise San Juan

More than 160 high school students in Quezon City were taken to various hospitals after showing signs of food poisoning caused by allegedly tainted flavored shake sold by their school canteen Friday.

Reports said students of the Sta. Lucia High School in Novaliches experienced nausea, stomachache, and vomiting after consuming the flavored shake. They were first taken to the school clinic and then to various hospitals.



Some of the victims said that the flavored shake smelled like soap and had a bitter taste.

The mother of an affected student said that her daughter experienced severe stomachache after drinking the flavored shake.

“Sumakit yung tiyan nya tapos nahihilo daw sya at namumutla na. Sabi nya parang sinusunog daw ang tiyan nya. Konti lang daw ang nainom nya pero katulad pa rin dun sa mga maraming nainom. Parang sinusunog din ang tiyan,” the mother said.

Some of the affected students taken to Novaliches District Hospital, Quezon City General Hospital, Bernardino General Hospital, Far Eastern University Hospital, and Fairview General Hospital are now stable and have been discharged.

