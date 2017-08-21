ASG, 7 lawless elements fall

By: Francis T. Wakefield

A notorious Abu Sayyaf Group member and seven other lawless elements were arrested by government forces in Sulu last week.

Abu Sayyaf member Fahar Ismael, alias “Putoh Taron,” was arrested in a checkpoint by the 41st Infantry Battalion and the police in Barangay Timbangan, Indanan, Sulu last Wednesday at about 7 a.m.



Ismael is said to be involved in the kidnappings of Engineer Marso Salinas and Evelyn Chan. He has a warrant of arrest for murder as co-accused of his leader, Idang Susukan.

Ismael is now under custodial investigation.

Seven lawless elements were arrested by the military and police in Lugus, Sulu last Friday at about 7:16 a.m.

Seized from the lawless elements were three M14 rifles, two M16 rifles, an M1 Garand rifle, a caliber .45 pistol, six clips for Garand rifle, assorted magazines, 13 magazines for M16, assorted ammunition, and assorted ammunition pouches and uniforms.

The lawless elements were arrested for illegal possession of firearms by the Philippine Marine Ready Fleet Sulu and the Marine Battalion Landing Team 1 under Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Cabanlet and the 52nd Special Action Company, Special Action Force.

The suspects and firearms seized were turned over to Sulu Provincial Police Office for proper disposition.

“Law enforcement support operations, in collaboration with the police, will continuously be conducted by the Joint Task Force Sulu to contain lawless elements operating in the area,” said Lieutenant General Carlito G. Galvez Jr., commander of the Armed Forces Western Mindanao Command.

“It is with pride that I congratulate the soldiers of the Joint Task Force Sulu headed by Brigadier General Sobejana and the policemen of Sulu Province Police Office for this recent commendable accomplishment,” he added.

