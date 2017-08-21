PH golfer likes his chances

KUALA LUMPUR – Golfer Rupert Zaragosa, who is making his third and final appearance in the 29th Southeast Asian Games, likes what he saw at the Mountain View Resort golf course in Jalan Kelab, roughly 323 kilometers north of this capital city.

“It’s similar to Sta. Elena back home, pero madaming hazard,” said Zaragosa who joined his teammates for a second practice round Monday.



The golfers got their first look of the par-72 course on Saturday, but did not keep scores.

Zaragosa said the course has tight fairways and features plenty of doglegs.

However, the course requires extensive use of the driver, according to the Lyceum standout, the most senior member of the team.

He said at least two par-5 holes are reachable and the longest par-4 may require a five-iron to reach the green in regulation.

The greens are relatively small, undulating and fast, but rolls true, he added.

Zaragosa believes a two-under par 70 should be a good score.

Zaragosa’s teammates include Carl Corpuz, Jolo Magdalayo and United States-based Paulo Wong.

The women’s team, on the other hand, is composed of Lois Kaye Go, Harmie Constantino and Junia Gabasa.

The 54-hole individual tournament begins Tuesday.

A departure from the previous practice, the team event adopts the matchplay format, the draw of which depends on the top three scores of the team after the individual event.

