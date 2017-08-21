President: Reflect on Ninoy’s life

President Duterte has urged Filipinos to reflect on the life of Sen. Benigno “Ninoy” S. Aquino Jr. as the country’s marks the lawmaker’s 32nd death anniversary today.



Duterte praised his predecessor’s father, who was also a journalist, for fighting for what was right and just that led to democracy and freedom.

“History is witness to how Ninoy’s work as a journalist and politician drove him to effect positive and meaningful changes in our society,” Duterte said.

“Up until the very end of his life, he inspired a peaceful revolution that resulted to the liberties we enjoy today,” he added.

According to Duterte, Ninoy, even at a time when hope was lost, remained steadfast in his struggle to restore democracy through non-violent means.

“His deeds have taught us that we should always aspire for the common good – even if one must go against the grain – and do what is necessary,” he said.

“May this year’s commemoration continue to strengthen his legacy of promoting solidarity and patriotism among our people, especially in these troubling times,” Duterte added.

“Through his words of wisdom, let us reflect on his life and realize that, indeed, the Filipino is worth dying for.”

Ninoy, the husband of the late President Corazon C. Aquino, was assassinated at the then Manila International Airport (now the Ninoy Aquino International Airport) in 1983 upon returning from a self-imposed exile in the United States. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

