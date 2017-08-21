Trump thanks Bannon for his ‘service’

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Donald Trump on Saturday thanked Steve Bannon for his “service,” a day after the US President parted ways with his controversial former chief strategist and key campaign ally.



A champion of the nationalist-populist agenda that carried Trump to power last November, the 63-year-old Bannon left a White House reeling from the fallout over the President’s response to a violent white supremacist rally.

“I want to thank Steve Bannon for his service. He came to the campaign during my run against Crooked Hillary Clinton – it was great! Thanks,” Trump tweeted Saturday. (AFP)

Related

comments