    Trump thanks Bannon for his ‘service’

    Donald Trump on Saturday thanked Steve Bannon for his “service,” a day after the US President parted ways with his controversial former chief strategist and key campaign ally.

    A champion of the nationalist-populist agenda that carried Trump to power last November, the 63-year-old Bannon left a White House reeling from the fallout over the President’s response to a violent white supremacist rally.

    “I want to thank Steve Bannon for his service. He came to the campaign during my run against Crooked Hillary Clinton – it was great! Thanks,” Trump tweeted Saturday. (AFP)

