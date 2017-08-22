Kidnapped Vietnamese rescued

By: Francis T. Wakefield

A Vietnamese kidnap victim who had been held captive by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) for nine months was rescued by military forces at Mataja Island, Basilan, on Sunday.

Do Trung Huiqe, a crew member of MV Royal 16, was rescued by elements of Joint Task Force Basilan Headed by Colonel Juvymax R. Uy, through Naval Task Group Basilan and Naval Task Force 61 after carrying out a special intelligence operation.



The intensified military offensives caused the Abu Sayyaf Group to flee, and opened a chance for rescue operations.

It was recalled that Huiqe was abducted on November 11, 2016 on the waters of Coco Island, Basilan.

Just recently, Vietnamese government requested for the intensified monitoring of the Vietnamese kidnap victims during the visit of Navy chief Vice Admiral Joseph Ronald S. Mercado in Vietnam.

Rear Admiral Rene V. Medina, the Commander of Naval Forces Western Mindanao, congratulated the troops for a job well done and asks for their continuous efforts to free other kidnap victims and prevent kidnappings and other lawless activities in the area.

