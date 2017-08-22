Pirates go for 1st round sweep

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – LSGH vs Arellano (Jrs.)

10 a.m. – Lyceum vs Malayan (Jrs.)

12 noon – CSB vs Arellano (Srs.)

2 p.m. – Lyceum vs Mapua (Srs.)

4 p.m. – EAC vs Perpetual (Srs.)

6 p.m. – EAC vs Perpetual (Jrs.)

Lyceum goes for a sweep of the first-round elimination when it takes on Mapua today in a showdown between the leader and the tailender in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Pirates are aiming for their ninth straight victory in their 2 p.m. tussle against the undermanned Cardinals, who are languishing at the cellar with a 1-6 win-loss mark.

Coach Topex Robinson will be back for the Pirates after serving out a one game ban for committing two technical fouls for continues complaining.

Even without Robinson, the Pirates showed steely resolve as they rallied from a 17-point deficit to surprise neighbor Letran, 75-68, last Friday.

Despite the opportunity of completing a sweep, Robinson challenged his boys to stay focused when they clash with another Intramuros neighbor.

“We didn’t discuss about a potential sweep but rather, we want to be a better version of ourselves from our Letran game,” said Robinson.

CJ Perez, Mike Nzeusseu, and JC Marcelino – three players who are instrumental in their previous game – are once again expected to anchor the Pirates’ onslaught.

The three have a combined average of 41.9 points, 22.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

Despite a depleted lineup, Mapua coach Atoy Co remains unfazed, believing Andoy Estrella, Leo Gabo, and Christian Bunag will deliver big numbers this time.

Like Mapua, last year’s finalist Arellano University (2-5) is also aching to snap a four-game losing skid when it battles College of St. Benilde (2-6) at 12 noon.

Also worth watching is the 4 p.m. encounter between Emilio Aguinaldo College (3-5) and University of Perpetual Help (3-5).

Both teams are out to bounce back from previous setbacks.

Related

comments