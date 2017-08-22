Uson: Probe, don’t politicize boy’s killing

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

The death of Kian delos Santos should be investigated instead of being politicized to promote selfish interests of some groups, according to a Palace official.



In the war of mounting public uproar over the Grade 11 student’s death in the government’s crackdown on illegal drugs, Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Margaux “Mocha” Uson has called for an end to politicking over the incident.

“Tayo rin po ay humihiling na maimbestigahan ang pagkamatay ni Kian, ngunit kasabay po nito ay sana hindi naman magamit ang pangyayaring ito para sa pansariling laban ng ilang mga politiko,” she said in a Facebook post. “Stop politicizing.”

