‘Wildflower’ hits new all-time high rating with ‘wildest wedding’ episode

MORE viewers nationwide tuned in to Philippine television’s ‘wildest wedding of the year’ as ABS-CBN’s hit primetime series “Wildflower,” topbilled by Maja Salvador, scored a new all-time high national TV rating and even trended on Twitter worldwide.



According to Kantar Media, the show hit its highest national TV rating to date of 29.3% last Friday (Aug. 11) compared to rival’s 13.3% as viewers watched the intense confrontation between the ‘bride in black’ Ivy Aguas (Maja Salvador) and Arnaldo Ardiente Torillo (RK Bagatsing) after the latter finally confessed to the murder of Ivy’s second mother Nay Carlota.

The show also kept viewers on the edge of their seats last Wednesday (Aug 9) and Thursday (Aug 10) as the ‘wildest wedding’ episodes hit national TV ratings of 28% and 28.2%, respectively.

Aside from scoring high ratings in its early primetime slot, “Wildflower” also created a buzz on social media. Its official hashtag #WildflowerWildestWedding trended on Twitter worldwide and got netizens tweeting positive feedback particularly on Maja and RK’s superb acting skills.

Twitter user @iamamajafanatic said, “Now I understand why RK played the role of Arnaldo, can’t imagine anyone acting it with such conviction.”

After Ivy finally orchestrated the fall of Arnaldo, what will she do next? Will she finally reveal her true identity as Lily Cruz? What will Emilia and Julio do to get Arnaldo out of this mess?

“Wildflower” airs weeknights before “TV Patrol” on ABS-CBN or ABS-CBN HD (SkyCablech 167).

