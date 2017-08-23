Another gold-less day

KUALA LUMPUR – The Philippines settled for two silvers and three bronzes Wednesday in the 29th Southeast Asian Games, but the day’s biggest story is the return of pole vaulter EJ Obiena.

Obiena is set to arrive Thursday morning to take part in the men’s pole vault, according to Philippine Amateur Track and Field Association (PATAFA) president Popoy Juico.



Two days after announcing that he injured his knee, Obiena told Juico that he has been cleared to compete by doctors.

Juico returned to Manila Wednesday for a meeting with Japanese officials wishing to train Olympic hopefuls for free in Japan. He also brought Obiena’s passport inadvertently placed in his father’s baggage.

“I got a call from EJ saying that he’s okay to compete after undergoing therapy,” said Juico in an overseas call.

Juico said it now appears that Obiena did not suffer a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) as earlier feared.

“I told EJ we don’t want to risk his playing career, but he was adamant to compete,” the PATAFA chief said. “I left the decision to him.”

Meanwhile, petite Kaitlin de Guzman capped an impressive debut with silver and bronze at the close of the gymnastics competition.

The 17-year-old rookie finished second in the women’s floor exercise behind Malaysian Farrah Ann and took third spot in the balance beam.

De Guzman earned 13.025 points on the floor, bettered only by Ann’s 13.450. The bronze went to Rifda Irfanaluthe of Indonesia who tallied 13.000.

In the balance beam, De Guzman did 12.300 behind Indonesian Rifda Irfaluthfi (13.125) and Malaysian Tan Ing Yueh (12.300).

“If I have my way, I wanted to stay, but we’re booked to leave tomorrow, maybe next time,” said De Guzman who will stay for a day in Manila before flying back to Texas.

Despite a bad hip, De Guzman performed creditably and went through her routine without a hitch.

Reyland Capellan, the other gold medalist in the gymnastic squad, came in third in the men’s vault.

The second silver came in karate courtesy of John Paul Bejar while the other bronze was earned by Arniel Ferreira in men’s hammer throw.

Going into the final events in athletics and swimming late in the night, the Philippines has a medal tally of 8 golds, 13 silvers and 14 bronzes.

Elsewhere, cyclist Marella Vania Salamat finished fifth in the women’s individual mass start while four fencers failed to advance into the medal bouts.

Salamat figured in a bunch finish won by Nguyen Thin That of Vietnam.

In bowling, Malaysia continued its domination by winning the gold and bronze in the women’s trio event.

The PH trio of Liza del Rosario, Lara Posadas and Krizziah Tabora came in fourth, missing the bronze by 133 pins.

Mardes Arles, Dyan Coronacion and Alexis Sy was in eighth spot.

In men’s action, Thailand completed a 1-2 finish with Singapore settling for third place.

Merwin Tan, Jomar Jumapao and Kenneth Chua placed ninth while Anton Alcazaren, John Macatula and Kevin Oliver Cu were in 11th place.

