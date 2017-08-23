Charity show for PH soldiers raises P3.5M

TOKEN Lizares has cemented her status as Charity Diva when she performed at the Awit sa Marawi and raised P3.5 million for Filipino soldiers at the Armed Forces of the Philippines Theater in Quezon City last Aug. 15.

“My experience in the Marawi show was unforgettable. Touching. It was fulfilling kasi alam ko na 100 percent for a good cause ang show. And that Joel Cruz is really heaven sent for Marawi,” said Lizares during an interview after the show.



Lizares has been helping many charitable institutions here and abroad. Recently, she was one of the artists who staged a benefit concert for the victims of the Marawi siege held in AFP Theater.

She started singing at 19 performing at the Manila Garden and Westin Philippine Plaza Hotel (now Sofitel). She has also performed in different Asian countries like Malaysia, Japan, New York, and Singapore back in the 80s singing mostly for Royal Families.

The Charity Diva also appeared on television shows like “Penthouse Live,” “Family Kuwarta O Kahon,” “The Lala Aunor Show,” “Student Canteen” among others. She was also a mainstay on “Walang Tulugan” hosted by the late Master Showman German Moreno. Acting is also in her blood. She was the best friend of Tita Asya (played by Shalala) in ABS CBN’s teleserye “Pusong Ligaw.”

These days, Lizares is busy promoting her third album, “’Til The World Is Gone” under Ivory Records and will be coming out this August. Her songs are already available in Spotify, iTunes, Amazons, and Google Play store and is distributed by AstroVision-Astro Plus.

Lizares is also into composing. She has written songs for Concert Queen Pops Fernandez (“What Makes Me Love You”) and Jukebox singer Eva Eugenio (“Bakit May Ulap Ang Landas”), both under OctoArts Records. She has two other albums named “Token of Love” and “Ikaw Lamang Sinta.”

In 2003, the proud Ilongga was nominated by the Aliw Awards as Best New Female Artist and was given a special award by Shell Gasoline for her numerous charity works and giving.

