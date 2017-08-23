Faeldon: My resignation is best for the country

By: Betheena Kae Unite

Outgoing Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon said yesterday that President Duterte’s decision to accept his resignation is the best for the country.



“My relief from my post is the best for our country,” Faeldon said in a statement following the announcement of President Duterte to replace him.

The President, during a televised press conference Monday night, disclosed that he was finally accepting Faeldon’s resignation and appointing Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director Isidro Lapeña as the new Customs Commissioner.

Duterte’s announcement came amid the R6.4-billion drug mess hounding the Bureau of Customs (BoC).

As Faeldon stepped down from his post, he also urged everyone to “continue to support the reform agenda and the development programs of the President.”

“I thank everyone who has supported the Bureau of Customs during my stay and I appeal to the BoC employees and to the public to support the new commissioner,” Faeldon said.

