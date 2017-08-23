Fleeing Maute fighter killed in Lanao del Sur

By: Francis T. Wakefield

A suspected Maute Group sympathizer was killed while four soldiers were hurt following an encounter in Marantao, Lanao del Sur, early Tuesday morning.

Deputy commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Joint Task Force Ranao Army Colonel Romeo Brawner said more or less 20 unidentified armed men said to be sympathizers of the Daesh inspired Maute Group, attacked a military detachment/checkpoint in Marantao, at about 5:20 a.m.



The firefight lasted for about an hour resulting to the death of one of the attackers.

Brawner said four troops who sustained shrapnel wounds had to be taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Brawner, in the same interview, said that there is a possibility that the attack was meant as a diversionary tactic to somehow divert the attention of the military from the center of Marawi City where currently fighting is still ongoing.

“Ang nakikita namin na purpose nila parang diversionary tactics eh, para mawala iyung attention doon sa main battle area,” said Brawner.

Brawner said there was a squad of policemen and military personnel before reinforcement arrived.

He said pursuit operations are still being conducted to hunt and arrest the suspects.

The body of the terrorist was recovered following the encounteras troops recovered an M60 machine gun.

