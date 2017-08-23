Man kills addict son

By NIÑO N. LUCES

CAMP GENERAL SIMEON OLA, Legazpi City – A 74-year-old man killed his son by hacking several times while sleeping at his residence in Daraga town, Albay province Tuesday morning.

Chief Inspector Arthur Gomez, Albay Police Provincial Spokesperson identified the suspect as Nelson Cimanes who is accused of hacking to death his son Ramil Cimanes, 39, married and a construction worker.



Both are residents of Purok 4, Bañag, Daraga, Albay.

Initial investigation revealed that the incident happened at around 5:45 a.m. when the suspect entered the house of the victim and started assaulting his hapless son.

The younger Cimanes died due to multiple wounds on his body.

Gomez said that the suspect admitted to the crime due to threats that came from his son who allegedly threatened to kill him during a quarrel.

“Drug user daw po ’yung anak, binantaan ’yung ama na papatayin, inunahan na. Lulong daw po sa bawal na droga ’yung biktima,” Gomez said.

Investigation still on-going as of press time.

