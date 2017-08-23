Mocha, Mariel engage in another catfight

2 SHARES Share Tweet

PRESIDENTIAL Communications Operations Office (PCOO) assistant secretary Mocha Uson and Bb. Pilipinas-International 2017 Mariel de Leon crossed paths again on social media as they engaged in another catfight this time on the issue of illegal drugs.

It all started when De Leon reposted on Twitter an online article from ABS CBN entitled “Bloodiest week yet: At least 80 dead in Duterte’s war on drugs” on August 18.



The beauty queen later posted: “Bloody Philippines.”

Then De Leon followed it with another post: “It’s hard to wrap my mind around the fact that people are okay with murder because their leader says it is okay.”

On Aug. 19, Uson reacted to the posts of De Leon. She said: “Ate wag puro ganda ginagamit mo. Iba ang MURDER at iba ang pagpatay sa mga kriminal.

“HINDI INUTOS NG AMING PANGULO ANG PATAYIN ANG INOSENTE. Kung meron mga tiwaling pulis hindi ito kasalanan ng Pangulo at ito ay kanyang paparusahan. Don’t confuse MURDER WITH KILLING THE CRIMINALS.”

De Leon, daughter of actors Christopher de Leon and Sandy Andolong, immediately responded to Uson’s comments.

“Didn t mention anything specific, but hey! If you’re affected, I guess the shoe fits perfectly! ????#SashayAway,” the beauty queen said.

This was the second time that Uson and De Leon had an encounter on social media.

In May, De Leon opposed to the Palace appointment of Uson saying that there are other qualified persons for the position.

“Biased and disrespectful. She insults those who are against her. I’m not for her, I’m not for the other side (whatever that may be). I love my country so it breaks my heart to know someone like her got a position in the government,” the beauty queen said.

Uson took it as constructive criticism as she vowed to do better in her new duties.

“Sorry po Bb. Pilipinas. I’ll take note po of your tweets at pagbubutihin ko po para sa bayan at para sa yo po,” Uson said.

De Leon then ended the issue involving her reaction to Uson’s appointment. “It proves that we can accept each other’s opinions & differences and still let peace, democracy, and love for country prevail. It is done.”

Despite this, De Leon vowed to remain vocal about controversial issues.

Related

comments