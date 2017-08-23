NBA: LeBron back next month

LeBron James is set to make his third visit in Manila on Sept. 2 for a promotional event organized by Nike at the Mall of Asia Arena.



Nike announced the upcoming trip dubbed as the “LeBron James Strive For Greatness Show” yesterday, handing out free tickets to fans who registered on a first-come, first-serve basis through its website.

James’ previous visits came in 2013 and 2015 amid huge fanfare, exhibiting his immense skills both times at the Mall of Asia.

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player was supposed to visit last year for another Nike-sponsored tour but was canceled at the last minute because of “logistical challenges.”

The announcement came on the same day when the Cavaliers traded Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and a 2018 first round pick.

