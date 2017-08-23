Taguiwalo still keeps faith with Duterte

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By ALEXANDRIA DENNISE SAN JUAN

Social welfare and development outgoing secretary Judy Taguiwalo said that she still keeps her faith with President Duterte even after the Commission on Appointments rejected her.

“Mr. President, I keep my faith with you. Nalulungkot lang ako kasi I don’t think you kept your faith with me in the end,” Taguiwalo said teary-eyed during the send off ceremony organized by the DSWD personnel.



However, the former DSWD chief said that she is still thankful to the President for giving her a chance to be a member of his cabinet.

“But still, thank you for allowing me to serve the Filipino people as a member of your cabinet. For showing the Filipino people na ang kaliwa kayang maglingkod ng tapat at may malasakit, na walang katiwalian,” she continued.

Taguiwalo formally marks her last day on office through a send-off ceremony prepared by the department’s employees at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City yesterday.

The morning was filled with emotions as Taguiwalo extends her gratitude to the people who supported her 14 months of stay as DSWD secretary.

She reiterated that she had no hard feelings on the CA’s decision and admitted that she already knew her stay as the department head will not be that long.

Taguiwalo said that she will be leaving the office with heart full of joy and love from her supporters.

Taguiwalo said in an interview that she does not have any preference on who will succeed her in the position.

“Pinakaimportante ‘yung tao na mag-take over sa akin, mamahalin din siya ng kawani katulad ng pagmamahal sa akin.

Kung paano nya gagawin yan, aralin nya,” she added.

She is also hoping that the next DSWD secretary will continue the change they have started.

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement that the President is already looking and studying for a possible replacement.

Taguiwalo also pointed out that there are still irregularities within the government that should be assessed.

Meanwhile, Taguiwalo shared that she is planning to go back to her retirement and enjoy her free time first with her family.

“Ang balak ko magpahinga. Ang susunod hindi ko na alam. Walang forever sa pusisyon, pero may forever sa paglilingkod sa bayan,” she said.

Related

comments