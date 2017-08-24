Lady troops tapped in Marawi rebuilding efforts

By: Francis T. Wakefield

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said that an all female group coming from the military and non commissioned officers from the Philippine National Police (PNP) is set to be deployed in Marawi City, to help in the rebuilding efforts there.



In a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, AFP Public Affairs Office chief Marine Colonel Edgard Arevalo, said about100 women personnel from the military and PNP is up for deployment on August 29 to support the recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation of war-torn Marawi City.

“Enlisted personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and non commissioned officers from the Philippine National Police (PNP) is up for deployment to Marawi as a special joint team or joint team to support the recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation of Marawi,” Arevalo told reporters.

“They will be tasked to facilitate psychological intervention, rather psychosocial intervention, peacebuilding and prevention and countering violent extremism,” he added.

Arevalo said that of the 100 women to be deployed, 40 will come from the AFP and 60 from the PNP.

