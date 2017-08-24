Lovi Poe: ‘I don’t want to be restricted’

2 SHARES Share Tweet

ACTRESS Lovi Poe has refused to confirm her relationship with Filipino-French admirer Chris Johnson but said that they are always together.



“I think now, not for you, but for other people, what you see is what you get, right?” said Poe during an interview on “Tonight with Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN. “We’re always together.”

Poe, 28, appeared on the show to promote her latest movie “Woke Up Like This” with comedian-singer Vhong Navarro.

The actress also said that she is not clingy when it comes to relationship.

“I really love my space. I need my alone time. I think I’m the type of person that the way to love me is to feel free. So it’s like I do the same naman,” she said.

“He (Chris) lets me be. I go out with my girls. He goes out with the guys. It’s nothing. I don’t want to be restricted because the moment I feel na I am being restricted, talagang kumakawala ako,” Poe said.

Poe added that she is not the jealous type.

“He is funny, though. Kapag may mga kissing scenes, like one time my show ako, and then puro kissing scenes, bigla na lang sya nagsasalitang French na for sure hindi maganda ‘yung mga sinasabi nya.

“Tapos parang tinitignan ko na lang sya. Sabi nya ‘you see, you see. I can’t do those things.’ Of course you can’t because you’re not an actor. This is my job,” Poe also said.

Related

comments