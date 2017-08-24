PBA DL: Cignal eyes title sweep

Game Today

(Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig City)

5 p.m. – CEU vs Cignal

(Cignal leads series 1-0)

Cignal shoots for a second straight title and a place in history as it goes for a sweep of Centro Escolar University in Game 2 of their best-of-three finals series in the PBA D-League Foundation Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.



The Hawkeyes lived up to their billing as the heavy favorites in the title showdown after cruising to a 78-56 win over the Scorpions Tuesday night, edging closer to becoming the third team in the league’s six-year history to win at least back-to-back championships.

Hawkeyes coach Boyet Fernandez certainly knows what’s it is like to pull off such feat, winning the D-League’s first four championships for the star-studded NLEX Road Warriors from 2011 to 2013, followed by two straight for the same team in 2014.

The Phoenix Accelerators were the other team in the exclusive list, taking home the Aspirants’ and Foundation Cup trophies last year.

