PBA: Yap vows more glory for ROS

Rain or Shine superstar James Yap has done nearly everything in his professional career.

He has won PBA championships – seven to be exact, has been named MVP twice, and recently became the 13th member of the exclusive 10,000-point club.



Now in the twilight of his career, the veteran shooter believes he has three or four years left in the tank with the goal of helping the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters win another title.

“Of course that’s the goal,” Yap said following Rain or Shine’s 105-73 victory over TNT KaTropa Sunday night in the PBA Governors’ Cup. “Nung napunta ako sa team na ito, yun na yung iniisip ko, na matulungan ko sila boss (ROS owners) Raymond (Yu) and Terry (Que) manalo pa ng championship.”

The native of Escalante, Negros Occidental joined the ROS franchise prior to the season after his 12-year stint with the Star Hotshots ended with a stunning trade in exchange for guard Paul Lee.

While he was surprised with Star’s move, Yap never held ill feelings towards the team that made him what he is today.

“Wala talaga… hanggang ngayon wala,” said Yap. “Noong una, oo nagulat. Pero sama ng loob? Wala talaga. Maganda naman pinag-samahan namin dun e, saka sa profession namin, sabi nga nangyayari yung ganun sa isang player e.”

Rain or Shine currently occupies third place in the team standings at three wins and two losses. Yap said that import J’Nathan Bullock is adjusting well with the locals, and he thinks things will still improve along the way for the Elasto Painters.

With retirement slowly staring at him, Yap has began the process of having a life away from the game by putting up a few business endeavors.

Aside from a barbershop he opened a few years back in a mall in Quezon City, he invested in a gastro pub called District 8 with former Star teammate Marc Pingris, ex-pro Paul Artadi, former San Juan Vice Mayor Francis Zamora, actor Daniel Padilla, TV host Vice Ganda, businessman Charlton Yu and chef Kel Zaguirre.

