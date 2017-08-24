PH wins 3 more golds

KUALA LUMPUR – Sparring mates Eumir Felix Marcial and John Marvin delivered the gold medals in boxing Thursday, highlighting a three-gold haul by the Philippines in the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

Marcial won the middleweight title by outslugging Pathomsak Kuttiya of Thailand that avenged the defeat suffered by compatriot Mario Fernandez.

Marvin, a 24-year-old Fil-Briton light heavyweight, made good his promise to unload “10,000 pounds of force and energy” against Malaysian Adli Hafidz Mohd Pauzi.



He failed to mention that he was referring to only one hand.

A furious two-fisted attack at the start of the bout forced the referee to step in and give the Malaysian a standing eight-count. The slow motion replay saw Marvin connect eight consecutive blows to the head.

When the fight resumed, Marvin connected with four more blows as the referee jumped to save the Malaysian from further harm.

Marvin’s explosive win overshadowed Marcial’s methodical win over his Thai rival.

Fighting in close quarters most of the way, Marcial caught Pathomsak with crisp uppercuts to earn a unanimous decision.

The twin victories made up for the loss of Fernandez who was deducted a point in going down against Chatchai Butdee.

The boxing team thus collected two golds, one silver from Fernandez and two bronzes from Ian Clark Bautista and Charly Suarez.

Earlier, the Philippines picked up a gold in lawn bowls courtesy of Robert Guarin, Emmanuel Portacio, Leoncio Carreon Jr. and Ronald Lising.

Three bronze medals were also won in golf, shooting and bowling.

Golfer Lois Kaye Go placed third in the women’s individual division while Amparo Acuña took third in the women’s 50-meter rifle prone.

With the athletics and swimming finals still to be played, the Philippines now has 13 golds, 16 silvers and 25 bronzes.

In golf, Lois Kaye Go settled for the bronze medal in the women’s individual event following a closing 69 at the Mines Resort and Golf Club in Serdang.

The United States-based Go had a three-day total of four-under 209, 10 shots behind gold winner Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand who closed out with a 63.

Thitapa P. completed a 1-2 finish with a 70-206 for silver.

Harmie Constantino came in sixth at 215 after a 71 while Junia Gabasa ended up 15th with 71-223.

In the men’s division, Kosuke Hamamoto of Thailand shot a second straight 68 to win the gold with 203 followed by Marc Ong of Singapore (69-204) and Kammalas N. of Thailand (68-205).

Rupert Zaragosa finished ninth at 214 after a 73, Luigi Paolo Wong 12th with 67-217, Carl Corpus 14th with 74-219 and Jolo Magcalayo 24th with 77-228.

In ice hockey, the Philippines edged Malaysia, 8-7, to remain unbeaten, but its match with Thailand was suspended pending the resolution of its appeal.

PH chief of mission Cynthia Carreon wrote the jury of appeals to reverse the suspension of team captain Fuglister John Stevenn who was earlier punished for alleged dangerous play.

In bowling, the Philippines finally broke through with a bronze finish in the women’s team event.

Liza del Rosario, Alexis Sy, Marides Arles, Dyan Coronacion, Lara Posadas and Krizziah Tabora rolled 5039, behind Malaysia’s 5344 and Singapore’s 5140.

In the men’s event, Singapore won the gold with 5451 followed by Malaysia and Thailand with 5274 and 5211, respectively.

