Showbiz lingo: ‘Star-inspired’

‘FASCINATED’ – Seems that Highspeed readers always look forward to showbiz-lingo items. They claim they’re always “fascinated” by such words (or terms) as Luz Valdez (loser) and Rica Peralejo (rich, moneyed).
Must be said, though – again and again – showbiz lingo is more rhyme than reason. The real Luz Valdez is definitely no loser. On the contrary, she’s a winner (Winnie Santos – or Winnie Cordero or Winnie Monsod).
Very well then, more of showbiz lingo, this time those “star-inspired” by both local and Hollywood.
•
GUIDE TO – Let’s call this guide to showbiz-lingo
Tommy Abuel/Tom Jones – hungry, gutom
Bading Garcia – gay
Bitter Ocampo – as in “bitter ata sa buhay”
Julie Andrews – caught by the police
Bonita Lee – rabid Noranian
Carmina Villarroel/Carmi Martin – karma
Nanette Inventor – inventing stories and achievements
Jolina M – circumcised
Lady Gaga – di ba obvious?
Aleli Abadilla – chaperone
Ate Vi – atrevida
Yayo Aguila – peeved
Oprah Winfrey – OPM puro promise me (pangako)
Sharon Stone – shabu
Manilyn Reynes – pera (money)
Chanda Romero – big stomach. Tia Nena is a variation.
Charo Santos Conscious – aware of Cherry Pie Lupaypay – tired
Mahalia Jackson – expensive
Zsa Zsa Padilla – siya, siya, okey
Ate Vangie (Pascual or Labalan) – ativan
Haggardo Versoza – spent physically or emotionally
Ate Koring – thrifty…as in kuripot
Ate Aida – AIDS
Ate Rita – arthritis
Tiburcia Villa – (tibo, lesbian)