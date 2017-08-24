  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    • Home » Entertainment » Showbiz lingo: ‘Star-inspired’

    Showbiz lingo: ‘Star-inspired’

    August 24, 2017 | Filed under: Entertainment,Featured,Headlines,News in Photo | Posted by:

    ‘FASCINATED’ – Seems that Highspeed readers always look forward to showbiz-lingo items. They claim they’re always “fascinated” by such words (or terms) as Luz Valdez (loser) and Rica Peralejo (rich, moneyed).

    Must be said, though – again and again – showbiz lingo is more rhyme than reason. The real Luz Valdez is definitely no loser. On the contrary, she’s a winner (Winnie Santos – or Winnie Cordero or Winnie Monsod).

    24diether instagram copy

    Very well then, more of showbiz lingo, this time those “star-inspired” by both local and Hollywood.

    GUIDE TO – Let’s call this guide to showbiz-lingo

    Tommy Abuel/Tom Jones – hungry, gutom

    Bading Garcia – gay

    Bitter Ocampo – as in “bitter ata sa buhay”

    Julie Andrews – caught by the police

    Bonita Lee – rabid Noranian

    Carmina Villarroel/Carmi Martin – karma

    Nanette Inventor – inventing stories and achievements

    Jolina M – circumcised

    Lady Gaga – di ba obvious?

    Aleli Abadilla – chaperone

    Ate Vi – atrevida

    Yayo Aguila – peeved

    Oprah Winfrey – OPM puro promise me (pangako)

    Sharon Stone – shabu

    Manilyn Reynes – pera (money)

    Chanda Romero – big stomach. Tia Nena is a variation.

    Charo Santos Conscious – aware of Cherry Pie Lupaypay – tired

    Mahalia Jackson – expensive

    Zsa Zsa Padilla – siya, siya, okey

    Ate Vangie (Pascual or Labalan) – ativan

    Haggardo Versoza – spent physically or emotionally

    Ate Koring – thrifty…as in kuripot

    Ate Aida – AIDS

    Ate Rita – arthritis

    Tiburcia Villa – (tibo, lesbian)

    comments