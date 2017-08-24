SSC guns for third straight

Games Today

(San Sebastian gym, Manila)

2 p.m. – SSCR vs JRU (Jrs)

4 p.m. – SSCR vs JRU (Srs)

The NCAA takes its basketball matches on the road anew today as San Sebastian College plays host against Jose Rizal University (JRU) at the Stags’ Recto gym in Manila.

The Stags and the Heavy Bombers collide at 4 p.m. right after the 2 p.m. tussle between their junior counterparts in an event dubbed as NCAA Tour.



The Stags are expected to maximize their homecourt advantage to improve their 4-4 win-loss record that would tie them with the Letran Knights at third place.

But the Stags will be without key player in Michael Calisaan, who will be serving his one-game suspension for his two unsportsmanlike fouls in their 75-73 win over Emilio Aguinaldo College last Friday.

SSC coach Egay Macaraya needs to find an able replacement since Calisaan is averaging 16.5 points and nine rebounds a game.

Without Calisaan, Macaraya is hoping Allyn Bulanadi and Regille Ilagan should step up offensively since they will be up against one of the league’s best defensive teams – thanks to foreign players in Abdul Poutouochi and AbdulWahab AbdulRazak.

