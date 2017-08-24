The call of Nathanael

Gospel reading: Jn 1:45-51

Philip found Nathanael and told him, “We have found the one about whom Moses wrote in the law, and also the prophets, Jesus son of Joseph, from Nazareth.” But Nathanael said to him, “Can anything good come from Nazareth?” Philip said to him, “Come and see.” Jesus saw Nathanael coming toward him and said of him, “Here is a true Israelite. There is no duplicity in him.” Nathanael said to him, “How do you know me?” Jesus answered and said to him, “Before Philip called you, I saw you under the fig tree.” Nathanael answered him, “Rabbi, you are the Son of God; you are the King of Israel.” Jesus answered and said to him, “Do you believe because I told you that I saw you under the fig tree? You will see greater things than this.” And he said to him, “Amen, amen, I say to you, you will see the sky opened and the angels of God ascending and descending on the Son of Man.”



REFLECTION

Come and see

This is the response of Philip to his fellow Apostle Nathanael (Bartholomew). It is an invitation to discover for himself the person spoken of by the law and the prophets.

Nathanael responds to the invitation and goes with Philip and finds out what his fellow Apostle is referring to, the man Jesus who comes from an insignificant place called Nazareth. Indeed, compared to the other towns in the region of Sepphoris, Nazareth is like a barangay in the countryside.

As soon as they arrive, Jesus initiates the conversation. He shows his awareness of Nathanael’s whereabouts before being called by Philip. Right away, Nathanael acknowledges who is now in front of him. He is a rabbi, the Son of God, and the King of Israel.

Jesus goes further and stimulates Nathanael’s mind to challenge his initial skepticism. Because of his spontaneous response of faith, Jesus promises him more. Without saying it, Jesus repeats, “Come and see…” Nathanael will witness more and even greater things.

Do you invite people to experience Jesus in the Church and in the sacraments?

* * *

