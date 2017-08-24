Traffic enforcer shot dead

By: Alexandria Dennise San Juan

A traffic enforcer who just brought his daughter to school was shot to death by two motorcycle-riding gunmen near an elementary school in Quezon City yesterday morning.

SPO1 Ronnie Ereño of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit identified the victim as Teogenes Mendez, 51, a traffic enforcer in Barangay Pasong Putik.



According to Mendez’ wife, Mary Ann, and her husband took their 11-year old daughter to a school on Ilang-ilang Street around 6 a.m. on board a motorcycle.

Mendez had just dropped his Grade 6 daughter and was returning back to his duty when two men onboard a motorcycle appeared behind him and shot the victim twice.

A tricycle driver who was behind the two motorcycles said upon shooting Mendez, the back rider alighted and took the victim’s sling bag and handheld radio.

The gunman shot again the victim in the head before leaving the scene.

Mendez, who just started his work last April, died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds in the head.

