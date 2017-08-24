We will continue to support Gilas – patron

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Chooks To Go will continue to support Gilas Pilipinas in the next four years despite the Nationals’ disappointing showing in the recent FIBA Asia Cup in Beirut, Lebanon.

“It’s really a win-win situation for both,” said Ronald Mascariñas, President and General Manager of Bounty Agro Ventures, Inc., which operates Chooks To Go.



“We’re able to help the national team and because of the popularity of Gilas, the players on the national team, it also helps the brand in terms of brand recall and in terms of trust. Tumaas,” added the amiable official.

The national team of coach Chot Reyes arrived Tuesday night after it finished seventh in the Asia Cup following its victory against Jordan (75-70) in the classification round.

Gilas swept its first round games by going 3-0, which included a victory against China (96-87). In the quarterfinal playoffs, however, the Filipinos suffered another defeat at the hands of their rivals South Korea with a 118-86 setback – denying Gilas a spot in the semifinals.

In the battle for fifth place, host Lebanon routed the Philippines, 106-87.

The partnership between Gilas – through the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) – and Chooks To Go started in January this year when the company supported the campaign of the national team in the 3X3 World Cup in Nantes, France.

It followed with the 2017 Southeast Asian Basketball Association (SEABA) Championship the country hosted last May and the William Jones Cup in Taiwan, before the Asia Cup and the ongoing Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

A source said that while the partnership with the SBP is until 2020, Chooks To Go is spending per tournament. In the SEABA, Mascariñas spent an estimated P10 million for the hosting and other expenses.

Related

comments