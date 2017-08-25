Digong warns cops who plant evidence

By: Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

President Duterte reiterated how he despises police officers who abuse their authority especially those who plant evidence like illegal drugs, saying he only promised to protect those who do their duty.

This after Duterte discussed anew the death of 17-year-old Kian Loyd delos Santos, a suspected illegal drug runner, who was allegedly killed by members of the Caloocan City Police during an “Oplan Galugad” last week.



Duterte said that while he is keen on protecting the police who are doing their duty, he cannot turn a blind eye on those who are abusing their authority.

“Let us be clear on this, I said I will protect those who are doing their duty. I never promised to protect those who are supposedly engaged in doing their duty but committing a crime in the process; abuses. That cannot be done,” Duterte said in his speech in Sto. Tomas, Batangas.

“Pero ‘yung mga abusadong pulis, ‘yung mga pulis na nag-kidnap, tapos pag kidnap, meron pang deed of sale ‘yung mga biktima, sabi ko ‘yan pinatungan ko nga ng ulo,” Duterte said.

“R2 million diyan silang lahat. For those policemen who have committed a crime of gun-for-hire or kidnapping lalo na,” he added.

Duterte revealed that he knows there are also police who plant evidence, more specifically illegal drugs.

“Itong sa drugs, maraming laro dito – planting of evidence. Tapos maghingi ng pera, kung wala kang pera, ang deed of sale sa bahay mo nandiyan na pirmahan mo lang. Ito ‘yung dapat patayin,” the President said.

