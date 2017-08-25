Exciting fights seen in Pasay City Cockpit today

1 SHARES Share Tweet

More than 100 fights are on tap when the Luzon Gamecock Breeders Association (LGBA) 7-Stag Derby is held today at the Pasay City Cockpit.

LGBA president Nick Crisostomo said a participant must score at least one point in today’s 3-stag elims to qualify to the final round.



Another qualifying round backed by Sagupaan Complexor 3000 will be held on Monday.

Sixty-seven participants competed last Aug. 21, led by Gene Perez of Cavite, who scored perfect six wins for his two entries (Genjenny 1 and 2).

Perez, a veteran of World Slasher Cup and Araw ng Davao cockfest, owns the EIP Gamefarms.

Also with 3-0 cards each are Mayor Boy Magbuhos (Siain’s Pride), Robert Seelin Jr. (482 Tibagan), Mayor Jon Feliciano (JMS), Raul Gamboa (RCG Gamefarms I),vice mayor Anthony Marasigan (MOA Wanda), Bong Cababa (Battle of Pugo), Baham Mitra (Palawin) and vice gov. Nas Onas (AOC Big Chief).

Related

comments