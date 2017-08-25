‘Fit and furious’

LIFESTYLE – Ai-Ai de las Alas tells people who note she’s on diet – mostly organic vegetables – that it’s not really a diet but more of lifestyle, a way of life. Eating healthy isn’t a fad but here to stay. Same can be said of Girlie Rodis and Rachel Alejandro.



Stars like Matteo Guidicelli, Kim Chiu, Gerald Anderson, Piolo Pascual, Ruru Madrid, Jak Roberto, Raymond and Richard Gutierrez, Ciara Sotto, Maja Salvador, Sanya Lopez are into exercise, workouts and sports – triathlon, car racing, running, boxing, zumba, pole dancing. Needless to say, working out and joining sports events aren’t a fad but, as Ai-Ai says, a lifestyle, a way of life.

They don’t feel complete, well, if they don’t eat healthy or flex those muscles. They are “fit and furious,” in a manner of speaking. Keeping fit means taking very seriously their lifestyle, to the point of being “furious.”

•

MANY TITLES – Let’s include Regine Tolentino among those who are “fit and furious.” She has many titles – actress, TV host, fashion-costume designer, and fitness icon.

To think Regine’s already a single mother to two teenage girls. She’s separated from Lander Vera Perez. Annulled soon? But that’s beside the point.

Let’s hear it from Regine: “I can’t afford to slack not only because this is a lifestyle I got used to but because I love the activity. For me, it’s not only work but a way of life already. That’s why I can’t miss taking this valuable part of my routine – even before I take my breakfast.”

•

PURPLE RUN – As endorser of Açaí Freeze Dried Capsule, Regine is leading the Organique Purple Run on Oct. 8 at the McKinley West BGC, Taguig City.

Activities start as early as 4 in the morning… so be prepared to sweat it out as one joins the 3k, 5k, and 10k run.

Regine says one of the “secrets” of her trim figure is Açaí, made of acai berries (pulp and skin) that are harvested fresh, straight from the Amazon forests in Brazil and produced by Organique Inc., a Filipino company.

