Ginebra 3×3 finals complete

Four more squads booked their tickets to the 2017 Ginebra San Miguel 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament National Finals, raising the number of “Ganado Sa Buhay” teams to 16.

Team Helterbrand, bannered by Noriel Guerrero, Jonathan Ablao, Vijay Viloria, and Firmorico Francisco, imposed its dominance and ruled Brgy. Catbangen, San Fernando, La Union, last edging Team Taha, 21-18 in the regional Finals.



Meanwhile, Team Slaughter, carried by Jan Michael Auditor, Edrian Lao, Christian Floyd Taboada, and Randy Colinia, downed Team Tenorio, 21-12 to rule Brgy. Pasil in Cebu City last Saturday.

Simultaneously, Team Tenorio, which consists of Mikko Estrellante, Jed Edulan, Alvin Calatayud, and Reggie Rivera, also earned its spot in the big dance, fending off Team Caguioa, 16-12, in Brgy Crossing Bayabas, Toril District in Davao City. Team Taha, comprised of Lemuel Bulanon, Vhal Valenciano, Nino Atamosa, and Sylvester Moreno, wrapped up the regionals as it edged Team Tenorio, 21-18, to win in Brgy. San Jose, Sitio Burayan, Tacloban City in Leyte.

Showing their never say die spirit, the 16 regional champions converge on Sept. 1 at SM Megamall Activity Center for the knockout phase of the National Finals. The last two remaining teams proceed to play on September 3, Sunday, with the championship game set before the Manila Clasico duel between Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Star Hot Shots at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The last 3-on-3 team standing will be named as the 2017 Ginebra San Miguel 3-on-3 National Champion, taking home the P50,000 cash prize, a trophy, and Ginebra San Miguel products.

