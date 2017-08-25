IAS finds serious irregularity in Kian’s death

By: Aaron Recuenco, Jeffrey Damicog

The Internal Affairs Service (IAS) has submitted its report on the investigation it conducted on the death of 17-year old Kian Lloyd delos Santos to the office of national police chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa.

Alfegar Triambulo, director general of the IAS, said they also come up with recommendation on the administrative case liability of the three cops being directly linked to the death of Delos Santos and their precinct commander.



The IAS, as part of the protocol, investigates all police operations whenever there are casualties or even gunfight.

Based on the report, the IAS recommended the filing of serious irregularity in the conduct of police operations for PO3 Arnel Oares, PO1 Jerwin Cruz, and PO1 Jeremias Pereda.

“There are so many lapses which resulted in the death of Kian,” said Triambulo when asked to explain the case they recommended for the three cops.

The three cops are the ones being accused of dragging Kian towards the area where his cadaver was later found, with at least two bullet wounds. The three cops are also being accused of planting the gun and the shabu that were allegedly seized from Kian.

On the other hand, a separate administrative case of serious neglect of duty was also recommended to be filed against Chief Insp. Amor Cerillo for command responsibility. Cerillo is the precinct commander.

The investigation conducted by IAS is different from the one being conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG). The CIDG focuses on criminal liability while the IAS is on administrative offenses.

Dela Rosa earlier said that he would approve the recommendation that would be made by the IAS.

Once it is approved, the hearing will continue and eventually lead to the trial proper which would determine if the four cops are guilty or not.

RAPS VS COPS

Meanwhile, the Delos Santos family are expected to file criminal complaints before the Department of Justice (DoJ) today against the policemen who shot him.

Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) Chief Persida Acosta said the complaints will be filed after her office accepted the family’s request to handle the case.

Earlier, Acosta said PAO has been preparing the evidence that will be filed against the policemen.

“We are already collating all the evidence that we will use in the filing of the complaint within the week,” Acosta had said.

