Manila held to 1-1 draw

Solo leader Meralco-Manila saw its four-game winning run snap after being held to a 1-all draw by JPV-Marikina Wednesday in the Philippines Football League at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.
Spanish defender Joaco Canas scored the opener for Meralco 13 minutes after kickoff before JPV drew level two minutes before halftime as Allen Angeles capitalized on a poor clearance by the Sparks, forcing the two Metro Manila clubs to split a point.
Meralco improved to 40 points after 18 matches to extend its lead over Kaya-Makati and Global-Cebu to 11 going into the FIFA international break.
JPV blew a chance to move past idle Ceres-Negros for fourth place, compiling 16 points after 16 matches. The Japanese-flavored side is one behind the Busmen for the top four slot.
The top four teams after the quadruple-round eliminations will qualify for the two-legged semifinals.