Ogie teaches online bully a lesson

SINGER-composer Ogie Alcasid has said that if there’s one thing he is most concerned of at 50, that would be the future of his children.

“Wala na akong kinatatakutan para sa akin pero siguro para sa mga anak ko na lang. Ano ba ang magiging future nila?



Ano ba’ng magiging karanasan nila? ‘Yung anak ko bang panganay e magiging matino ba ‘yung magiging asawa nya? And that goes out also to my two children. It’s still is for them,” said Alcasid, as he faced the golden mirror when asked what he is afraid of at 50, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

“I’d like to believe it’s still my children. Sila ‘yung lahat ng produkto ng ako. ‘Yung pagmamahal ko sa kanila, pagmamahal ko sa mga naging asawa ko,” the musician said.

Alcasid was previously married to Miss Australia Universe Michelle van Eimeren in 1996.They had two children Leila and Sarah. But they separated in 2007. In 2010, Ogie remarried, this time to Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez. They have a son Nathaniel James.

The OPM artist appeared on the late-night program to promote his concert dubbed “Nakakalokal: A Birthday Celebration” at the Kia Theater in Cubao, Quezon City on Aug. 25.

Alcasid also narrated how he dealt with a netizen who criticized him on Twitter.

“I was performing with these guys and sabi nya ‘ikaw lang ang hindi sikat dyan.’ Okay. Opinions are opinions and that was certainly his opinion. But parang me galit eh. May galit sa pagte-tweet nya.

“So instead of dagdagan pa, I always say ‘God bless you’ because that is written. If someone curses you, you bless them. When someone blesses you, you bless them. So this one person who’s cursing me, so I just blessed him.

“And the magic began after I did that. Then he kept on going. So sabi ko should I engage this person? Okay I will because I always believe ‘hurt people, hurt people.’

“So here’s one person who is obviously going through something and he’s taking it out on me. So I tried to give him my opinion about the matter and I probably tried to change his opinion and in the end, he said sorry.”

Alcasid also said that his wife Regine is hurt when she reads negative comments about him.

“Kasi sa tinggin nya, ‘ang bait bait na nga ng asawa ko ginaganyan n’yo pa. Parang ang bully nyo naman.’ Parang ganun,” Alcasid added.

