PBA: Chris Tiu is best for week

Chris Tiu captured the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week after helping an undermanned Rain or Shine side to back-to-back wins in the Governors’ Cup.

Tiu earned the citation for the period of Aug. 13-20 after beating teammates Jericho Cruz and Beau Belga, Meralco’s Garvo Lanete, Blackwater playmaker Roi Sumang, GlobalPort’s Stanley Pringle and NLEX’s Kevin Alas.



Rain or Shine has been in transition since management decided to trade long-time resident gunner Jeff Chan to Phoenix in exchange for Mark Borboran.

The Elasto Painters also had to deal with the absence of ace defender Gabe Norwood and Raymond Almazan, both on loan to Gilas in the FIBA Asia Cup in Beirut, Lebanon.

But Tiu showed why he’s a key contributor for coach Caloy Garcia as he averaged all-around numbers of 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists off the bench to help Rain or Shine register victories over Kia and TNT.

The 32-year-old Tiu provided instant offense with 13 points, highlighted by 3 triples, pulled down five rebounds and issued eight assists as Rain or Shine subdued Kia, 94-86 on Aug. 13.

