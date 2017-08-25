PH booters close out stint on high note

- Home
KUALA LUMPUR – The National Under-22 squad downed Timor Leste, 2-1, to close out its campaign in the 29th Southeast Asian Games football competitions on a high note at the UM Arena here on Thursday.
With the thrilling win, the Nationals finished fourth in the six-team tourney with a 2-3 record.
It was a marked improvement from their 2015 Singapore SEA Games showing when they lost all of their four matches.
Defending champion Thailand topped the group with four wins and one draw while Indonesia, with three victories and two draws, placed second, as both squads advanced to the crossover semifinals on Saturday.
The Thais take on Group B runner-up Myanmar while Group A topnotcher Malaysia faces Indonesia in the other semis, with the winners advancing to the championship match on Aug. 29.
On the other hand, the national women’s team absorbed their third straight loss following a 3-1 defeat to Thailand.