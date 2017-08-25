Poll execs to Bautista: Quit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Samuel P. Medenilla

Embattled Commission on Election (Comelec) chairperson Andres Bautista was asked by his fellow commissioners yesterday to step down from his post since he could no longer effectively perform his duty as the head of the poll body.



In a press conference, Commissioners Christian Lim, Arthur Lim, Al Parreño, Luie Guia, Ma. Rowena Guanzon, and Sheriff Abas issued a two-page joint statement calling on Bautista to either take a leave of absence or resign from his post.

“The undersigned Comelec Commissioners, having at heart the best interest of the service, and motivated by deep sense of duty to our people, are constrained to come out in the open to strongly and urgently urge Chair J. Andres D. Andres Bautista to go on leave of absence for such period it may be necessary or resign for his own sake, for the sake of his career, and, most importantly sake of his family,” the commissioners said in a joint statement.

In a press conference, Commissioner Christian Lim said they were forced to make the demand to Bautista since the latter’s personal matters and pending cases has already started to affect his performance as the head of Comelec. See related story on page 4.

Related

comments