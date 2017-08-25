Zanjoe not in a hurry to fall in love again

KAPAMILYA star Zanjoe Marudo has said that he is not in a hurry to fall in love again.

Marudo, 35, is currently linked to actress Bela Padilla, star of the hit movie “100 Tula Para Kay Stella.”

“Kaming dalawa ni Bela meron kaming pagkakaintindihan bilang magkaibigan. Ayoko madalian, ayoko pangunahan lahat ng bagay. Nadidiskaril eh kapag maraming nangyayari,” said Marudo during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.



“Kung ano man ‘yung tungkol sa personal ko, gusto ko maging private muna,” Marudo said.

The actor said that he will announce his new relationship when everything is settled. “I-a-announce yan!”

Padilla earlier said that she wanted to give Marudo a chance.

“To be honest, I would like to keep myself not available because I wanna give him a chance. But I’m not sure so let’s see,” said Padilla.

In January, Padilla and boyfriend producer-director Neil Arce called it quits.

Marudo was formerly in a relationship with actress Bea Alonzo. Despite the break-up, the two stars have been on speaking terms.

