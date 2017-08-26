Cebu bets down rivals

1 SHARES Share Tweet

TAIPEI – There’s good news for Team Philippines in the Taipei Universiade 2017.

University of Cebu stars Lemuel Agbon and John Vincent Cabaluna did the country proud by hurdling their respective matches in the men’s table tennis competitions at the NTC Xinzhuang gymnasiun.



Agbon outclassed Karan Rai of Nepal, 3-1, and Carlos Barraza Vergara of Colombia, 3-2, in the men’s singles competition.

The 22-year-old campaigner from Cebu arranged a crucial showdown against Habib Antoun of Lebanon.

Antoun, 23, defeated Vergara, 3-0, and Rai, 3-0.

The 19-year-old Cabaluna bested Kevin Maloka of Bostwana, 3-1 , to set up a meeting with Joe Abdel Nour of Lebanon.

The Agbon-Cabaluna tandem, however, was not as lucky in the men’s doubles competition, losing to Ondrej Bajger and David Reitspies of the Czech Republic, 3-0,

Related

comments