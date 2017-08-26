CNN PH anchor Amelyn Veloso loses battle with cancer

CNN Philippines senior anchor and correspondent Amelyn Veloso passed away last Thursday following a three-year bout with cancer. She was 43.

Veloso was surrounded by her husband Rodney; son Gab, 14; and mother Amelita, during her final hours, according to a report by CNN Philippines.



Following her diagnosis, the veteran broadcast journalist still went on with her duties for the morning shift of the television network.

Later, Veloso underwent chemotherapy and surgery and still managed to report for work.

Staff members of CNN Philippines described Veloso as calm and collected when breaking news. “She was soft-spoken, but she also had a loud and memorable laugh. She was beautiful inside and out.”

Veloso would also bake cookies and bring sandwiches to the set for her colleagues.

Born on April 25, 1974, Veloso finished a degree in Broadcast Communication at the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City.

Later, she earned a master’s degree in National Security Administration from the National Defense College of the Philippines.

Veloso began her television stint with IBC 13 in 1997. When she transferred to TV 5, she hosted the public service program “Aksyon Solusyon” with Senator Richard Gordon.

The Cebuana broadcaster also did the newscast “Andar ng mga Balita” with current Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar.

Veloso then went on to anchor for Solar Daybreak and Solar Headlines for CNN Philippines.

“Last night, I had to… sum up the courage to face her. When I went in, I saw a brave soul ready to be with our Creator,” Gordon said on Twitter as he sent out his condolences to the family of the late broadcaster.

